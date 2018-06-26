When you are Arjun Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri shares his 'words of wisdom' with you

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been selected for India’s under-19 squad that will tour to Sri Lanka in the month of July. Of course, it is a proud moment for daddy dearest, but the word ‘nepotism’ found its way here too as many are of the opinion that Jr Tendulkar is just enjoying the perks of being Sachin Tendulkar's son. This saga had slightly faded from our head, but it’s now back in the limelight thanks to a recent tweet from BCCI’s official handle.

BCCI has posted a picture of Arjun having a conversation with the head coach of the Indian Cricket team, Ravi Shashtri. The coach is sharing his 'words of wisdom' with this young lad.

Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/AEU8SOblC0 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2018

Now, do we remember any instance when a player from under-19 squad received some exclusive tips from Champion of Champions, Ravi Shashtri? Uh, maybe not or maybe our memory is just too bad!

P.S. Arjun also trained with the Indian Cricket team as he bowled at team India's nets. The video is available too.