While Zaheer and Sagarika vacation in Adelaide, Gautam Gambhir spends time with his daughter in Disney Land

It’s all about family for our star cricketers. With Virat Kohli’s Instagram posts we come to know that he spending some quality time with his wifey Anushka Sharma in Mumbai. And now, we have come to know that Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge are holidaying in Adelaide.

Sagarika took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her visit to Adelaide. The two also visited the Adelaide Oval stadium out there. Check out her post here:

Sagarika and Zaheer had announced their engagement in April 2017, and the two tied the knot in November 2017.

While Zaheer and Sagarika had a great time in Adelaide, Gautam Gambhir is having a gala time with his daughter. Gautam and his daughter recently visited Disneyland Park and the cricketer posted pictures of the same on Instagram.

We must say that the pictures of Gautam and his daughter are adorable. The two are surely giving us some daddy-daughter goals.

