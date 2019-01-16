Who is Manu Sawhney, the new ICC chief executive officer?

The International Cricket Council has appointed Manu Sawhney as its next chief executive officer. A media professional, Sawhney will join the organization in February and will be taking full charge of his duties in July, following the end of the 2019 World Cup and the stepping down of the current CEO, David Richardson. According to reports, the India born Sawhney was unanimously selected by the nomination committee from a list of four candidates.

According to a report on ESPN Cricinfo, none of the four shortlisted candidates come from a background of cricket – something which the ICC had advertised as a preference when it started looking for applicants. This is a departure from the ICC’s recent traditions considering that all CEOs prior to Sawhney, were a part of some sort of a cricket administration before they took up ICC’s top job. The length of Sawhney’s contract, however, has not been made public.

International Cricket Council: Manu Sawhney has been named as the ICC's new chief executive. He will join the organisation next month before formally taking over from David Richardson following Cricket World Cup 2019. pic.twitter.com/EWAauk36bi — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019

Sawhney spent 17 years at ESPN-Star Sports, gradually rising to the position of managing director. Under his watch, SPN-Star Sports secured the global broadcast partnership deal with the ICC that ran between 2007 and 2015. Following his stint at ESPN-Star Sports, he joined Singapore Sports Hub where he took up the role of CEO and is currently a non-executive director. He is also a part of the auditing committee of Manchester United Sports Ltd.

Manu Sawhney has been appointed ICC Chief Executive pic.twitter.com/ja4Qh4VDF4 — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) January 15, 2019

Speaking about his appointment, Sawhney told the media: "It is a great privilege and responsibility to serve the global cricket community as CEO of the ICC."