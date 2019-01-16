image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Who is Manu Sawhney, the new ICC chief executive officer?

Cricket

Who is Manu Sawhney, the new ICC chief executive officer?

Debanu DasDebanu Das   January 16 2019, 1.07 pm
back
cricketDavid RichardsonICCInternational cricket councilManu Sawhneysports
nextIndia vs Australia: Irked MS Dhoni yells at waterboy Khaleel Ahmed, video goes viral
ALSO READ

Petr Cech announces retirement: Fans and players celebrate the legendary goalkeeper

Hardik Pandya loses Khar Gymkhana honorary membership and Gillette endorsement due to Koffee With Karan

India VS Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni strikes a brilliant comeback and the Twitterverse can’t stop celebrating