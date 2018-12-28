image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Wicked keeper Tim Paine is at it again, Rishabh Pant is his latest target

Cricket

Wicked keeper Tim Paine is at it again, Rishabh Pant is his latest target

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 28 2018, 1.32 pm
back
Australia cricket teamcricketIndia Cricket teamMS DhoniMurali VijayRishabh PantRohit SharmasportsTim PaineVirat Kohli
nextIndia vs Australia 3rd Test: When Virat Kohli completed his third run in this time
ALSO READ

India vs Australia: Rishbah Pant is at his chirpy best as he sledges Pat Cummins

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5 at Adelaide: India beat Australia by 31 runs

Virat Kohli and Co have tongues wagging post a gruelling training session