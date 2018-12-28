Wicked keeper Tim Paine is at it again, Rishabh Pant is his latest target

His team may not be doing too well at the Third Test against India but Australian skipper Tim Paine has lost none of his sense of humour. The wicketkeeper-batsman continued to distract Indian batsmen in their second innings and some of that was caught on the stump mic at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday as the third day's play reached it's last few overs. The keeper made headlines recently, sledging Rohit Sharma and egging him to hit a six – all to rile up his counterpart. Today, however, Paine had motormouth Rishabh Pant to deal with.

The talk among the cricketing fraternity is that MS Dhoni is back on the ODI team for the tour of Australia and New Zealand. While Pant is known to play the odd rash shot and give away his wicket, he can also bat for long periods, as witnessed in the first innings of the Melbourne Test. Using this bit of info, Paine had a go at Pant and even tried to recruit the Indian for the Hobart Hurricanes. “Big MS is back in the squad, should get Pant to Hobart Hurricanes. We need a batter,” said Paine, adding that Pant’s supposed gig with the Hurricanes would earn him an extended holiday in Australia with a waterfront apartment. He also asked Pant if he could babysit while Paine took the wife to the movies. Nasty!

Paine is quite the chatty fellow when he’s keeping wickets. Last time he took a jibe at Virat Kohli when Murali Vijay was batting. Paine asked if Vijay thought Kohli was a nice bloke. Day 3 began with India gaining an advantage over Australia. The hosts were bowled out for 151 and Kohli elected to not enforce the follow-on. Australia took control of things by reducing India to 54/5. They may have got a comeback right now, but India still have control over the match. Stay tuned to In.com for more updates.

