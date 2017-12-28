Will marriage change skipper Virat? Difficult to say, says Rohit Sharma

The much-talked about wedding of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was the biggest thing that was happening lately. Now that their celebrations have ended, it’s time to get back to work. Anushka will get back to shooting for Sui Dhaga while Virat will gear up for India’s tour of South Africa.

While Virat has been missing in action, Rohit Sharma stepped into his shoes. The Indian side was successful in crushing Sri Lanka in the ODI and T20s. Rohit, who had scored a magnificent double ton in the second ODI, confesses that marriage has changed him. He is has been married for two years to his manager Ritika Sajdeh.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Rohit said, “Marriage changes you completely.”

When quizzed if marriage will change star batsman Virat, Rohit chuckles and shrugs while saying, “It is very difficult to say… I don’t know much, probably only in South Africa I can say. (laughs)… it depends individually.”

While Rohit has accepted that marriage does bring in maturity he is still unsure how it will be for Virat. He, however, has wished the couple all the happiness. When asked if one matures after marriage, Rohit said, “I guess so, I don’t know what it is going to be like for him, but I wish them good luck ahead because it is the most wonderful thing that can happen to an individual. I just wish them all the happiness ahead.”