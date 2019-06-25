Ranjini Maitra June 25 2019, 3.29 pm June 25 2019, 3.29 pm

Cricket World Cup finals, 1983. India and West-Indies were playing it out on the 22 yards. India, having elected to bat first, scored a mere 183 and many thought WI was going to lift the cup soon. Under Kapil Dev's captaincy, however, the team marched towards a victory. A few decades down the line, we proudly remember the day that established India in the global cricket map and also placed it as one of the strongest competitors.

On Tuesday, it is the 36th anniversary to the proud moment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a throwback photo wherein Kapil Dev is seen receiving the cup.

On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime 🇮🇳🇮🇳🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/w6b7gg7zAw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2019

For anyone who remembers, plenty has been written about Kapil Dev's alleged unpleasant equation with BCCI. After he was appointed the Chairman on the Indian Cricket League, a private tournament that extinguished after an unsuccessful run, BCCI reportedly denied to pay him the one-time amount they were handing, to all the former cricketers. Such tiffs, however, are really small in front of the glory that the day beholds.

Team India's journey to the unmatchable victory is also being brought alive through a film now. Kabir Khan's '83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, revolves around the game, the special day and the emotions it brings about. The legendary cricketer, however, thinks that it is only recently that Indians have started taking interest in sports films.

"The fact that biopics and films are being made on sports stars goes on to show that India is now ready for real films...which is a good sign. Over 20 years ago, India was not ready to make movies on sports," he told IANS in an earlier interview.