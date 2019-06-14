Divya Ramnani June 14 2019, 1.41 pm June 14 2019, 1.41 pm

It was only during the beginning of this week that the Indian Cricket Team and its fans were taken aback over the news of Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out from the ongoing World Cup tournament. Dhawan has been temporarily eliminated for three weeks because he got hit on his left thumb while playing against Australia. Reportedly, the batsman has suffered a fracture and he would be missing out on some of the most crucial matches ahead. However, all of it doesn’t seem to have affected Shikhar Dhawan’s sportsman spirit.

Taking to Instagram account, Dhawan shared a video of him sweating it out in the gym, despite his severe thumb injury. From pushups to leg press and squats to abs; Dhawan seemed to be his full form and we applaud his passion and sincerity. In his caption, Dhawan thanked fans for all the wishes and assured a stronger comeback. He wrote, “You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone.”

Check out the video posted by Shikhar Dhawan here:

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, during his recent interaction, was quizzed on Shikhar Dhawan’s health update. He replied saying, “Hopefully, the injury heals quickly and he (Dhawan) will be available for the latter half of our league games and semi-finals for sure. From that point of view, we want to hold him back, keep him here.”

Kohli also lauded Shikhar’s positive mindset, stating that it will only help his injury heal faster. “He wants to play. I think that kind of mindset will help in healing the injury as well as he really wants to play. Dhawan is going to be in a plaster for a couple of weeks. After that we will assess where he stands,” added Virat Kohli.