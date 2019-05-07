World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle appointed as vice captain for West Indies

Debanu Das May 07 2019, 8.18 pm May 07 2019, 8.18 pm

The cricket World Cup is just around the corner and the teams have listed their squads for the upcoming tournament. West Indies all-rounder Chris Gayle has been selected in his country’s World Cup team and reports say that the swashbuckling Jamaican will be the deputy to Jason Holder. The World Cup may be Gayle’s last ODI tournament. Gayle, a fearsome batsman, had earlier led the West Indies and his most recent appearance in a leadership position was in 2010.

Gayle has had several issues with his country’s cricket board, forcing him to be in and out of the squad on multiple occasions. He is also not a part of the squad that is taking on England in an ongoing ODI series. Instead, Gayle chose to remain with his franchise in the Indian Premier League. Gayle is excited to be appointed as the vice-captain. "It is always an honour to represent the West Indies in any format and this World Cup for me is special. As a senior player, it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team. This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies," he told the media.

Universe Boss to be one of the bosses of WI

The Jamaican’s form in ODI matches has been very solid despite being on the wrong side of 30. Earlier this year, West Indies had played a couple of matches against England and Gayle looked very promising. He has scores of 135, 50, 162 and 77 in that series. West Indies eventually drew the series. The all-rounder has been around for 289 ODIs and has scored over 10,000 runs. He also has 51 half centuries and 25 tons.

The WI team includes Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.