Debanu Das June 15 2019, 11.41 am June 15 2019, 11.41 am

The mega-clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for June 16 and the world can’t keep calm. The traditional rivals – both politically and over sports – will be heading to the match amidst a lot of tension between the two countries. But for the players, it is just another game. As such, some of the guys are busy taking a day off and touring the city of Manchester. Perks of the job, eh?

Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijay Shankar decided to take some time off and head to the Theatre of Dreams or in other words, the home of English football club Manchester United. The original name of the stadium is Old Trafford, though Theatre of Dreams is a commonly accepted nickname for the iconic stadium. The three men were photographed at the home side of the stadium and were as close as possible to the turf. Best seats in the house we’d say.

Unfortunately, there was no match going on

Chahal can be seen with a dreamy expression his face – not surprising, since the Old Trafford is the second largest football stadium in the UK, after the Wembley. Dinesh and Vijay have content look on them – perhaps the two of them were checking off some bucket lists?