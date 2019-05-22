World Cup 2019: England reveal their new kit and it reminds us of Graham Gooch’s days

Debanu Das May 22 2019, 5.32 pm May 22 2019, 5.32 pm

We are only a couple of days away from the start of the 2019 cricket World Cup. Teams are already readying themselves for a trip to England. Meanwhile, the host country has revealed their World Cup kit and we must say, it reminds us a lot of the 1992 World Cup. Incidentally, 1992 was the last time England made it to the finals of the World Cup. This year, the team seems to be determined to make to the finals with a tribute to the yesteryears.

England’s new World Cup jersey is light blue in colour and is similar to the kit used in 1992 when Graham Gooch led the team. The only difference is the shoulder region. The 1992 jersey had combinations of deep blue, red, white and green on the shoulders, but the new one has various shades of blue instead. England isn’t the only team to go retro with their World Cup kit. Australia also went with an old school approach this year, sticking to the full yellow jersey with ‘Australia’ printed in green on the chest region.

England go retro in 2019

It is worth noting that England – the country which invented cricket – never managed to win a World Cup since the tournament started in 1975. England will be starting off the World Cup as one of the favourites. Their retro jersey might event bring them some luck.

The team announced their final World Cup squad on May 20. The new squad includes Jofra Archer. The Barbados-born cricketer earned the right to play for England earlier this year. His selection was controversial, considering that the England Cricket board tweaked a law, making him eligible for the team. Archer had a very good season at the Indian Premier League as well. England will be led by Eoin Morgan.