Priyanka Kaul July 15 2019, 12.45 pm July 15 2019, 12.45 pm

The World Cup 2019 match between New Zealand and England was quite a final. After a lot of nail-biting moments, England won the tournament and took the cup home. However, the game clearly belonged to the Man Of The Match, Ben Stokes. While the black caps were taking over, it was Stokes’ 84, not out, that helped his team get back in the game and reach a tie, leading to a super over. Interestingly, the England team’s all-rounder was born in Christchurch New Zealand!

Benjamin Andrew Strokes was born in Christchurch on June 4, 1991. Born to Gerard and Deb Stokes, little Ben lived out his early days Wellington before he moved to England, aged 12. Stokes gets his sports genes from his dad, Gerard, who is a former rugby league footballer and coach. In 2003, Gerard was appointed head coach of Workington Town, a club in West Cumbria, North West England.

Stokes shed light on his growing up years in an interview with The Telegraph London, which dates back to 2016, "We had 10 years in Christchurch and two in Wellington. I remember going to rugby training with Dad every single night. I would kick goals all night. I loved it. We moved to Wellington, lived a five-minute walk from the beach and 10 minutes from where I played cricket and rugby.”

But certainly, his interests lied in the gentleman’s game. “I played a lot of cricket in New Zealand and Mum and Dad have said as soon as I could walk all I wanted to do was play cricket. Whenever anyone came around all I would do is play cricket in the garden for hours. I remember taking down the fence a couple of times and the Chinese family next door did not appreciate it too much," he added.

As the stars would have it, Ben’s inclination drew towards Cricket, in the country it was originated in. It was while being brought up in Cockermouth, that he started playing for the Cockermouth Cricket Club.

It's natural for kids to take after their parents but the blood-sport of Rugby wasn't what Ben wanted for himself. After all, he had grown up watching his father go through the many Rugby injuries. He saw his father's fingers being dislocated and then they were ultimately, cut off.

In the same interview, he shared how his father would make him and his cousins believe that the fingers were broken off because of a crocodile. "His career finished early because he broke his neck when he was kneed in the head. I was 11 days old,” said Stokes.

The cricketer made his senior England debut in an ODI in August 2011, against Ireland. In his 10 years old career, he has played 52 Tests and 5 ODI matches. Reportedly, Ben’s parents have moved back to Christchurch, New Zealand. Ben though has stayed on. On Sunday, 14 July 2019, Stokes played the innings of a lifetime. Big Ben -- It was time.

(Picture credit: Instagram)