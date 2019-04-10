World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new jersey

Debanu Das April 10 2019, 9.16 pm April 10 2019, 9.16 pm

The Australian World Cup squad has not been announced but we do know what the Kangaroos will be wearing for cricket’s biggest tournament. The Aussies got Glen Maxwell to pose with the new kit we must say, that it looks very retro. The new jersey looks a lot like the green and gold jersey that they had unveiled during India’s tour of Australia in January. But the jersey is more than that. It is a tribute to the colours worn by the Allan Border-led team back in 1986.

The new jersey is predominantly yellow. The torso is all yellow but the sides and the shoulders have greens. The collars are green too. On the chest region, ‘Australia’ is printed in the same green colour. As for the trousers, they are also predominantly yellow, but a bright green stripe goes right down to the end of the sleeve. Interestingly, the jersey does not show the stars unlike some of their other jerseys.

Australia is currently the holder of the World Cup and the team will be defending it in May. While a lot of questions were asked about the team’s performance when India won the Test and ODI series Down Under, the Aussies made a remarkable comeback when they toured India. They followed it up with an ODI victory over Pakistan.

Australia will be looking at the performances of Steve Smith and David Warner, who are currently playing at the Indian Premier League. The duo has completed their suspensions and is eligible for a comeback to the ODI squad.

Besides Australia, India has also unveiled their World Cup 2019 jersey. It keeps the blue colour and just like the previous jersey, it will be made out of recycled material. The new jersey is made out of polyester. As for India’s WC squad, the announcement will be made later this month.