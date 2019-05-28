World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others; meet the singles from the squad

Nikita Thakkar May 28 2019, 4.17 pm May 28 2019, 4.17 pm

World Cup 2019 is here and we can't keep calm! The tournament has given a new high to all cricket lovers who are eagerly waiting to cheer for Team India as they pull sixes and fours. While Virat Kohli's squad's cricketing skill is pitch-perfect, one must say, all these guys put in a lot of efforts to look uber cool and handsome. Hours in the gym and great stylists to help them groom, cricketers are no less than Bollywood heroes these days. But ladies don't get too charged up! A lot of them are already taken. The captain Virat Kohli is married and so is vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Hunks like MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and others even have kids now. So who is the 'eligible bachelor' left to ogle? Fret not ladies, we are here to help.

1. Hardik Panday

Tall, dark and handsome; Hardik Panday appears to be one charming bachelor we can eye on. Though his thoughts on Koffee With Karan may lead to a turn-off, we bet the boy has learnt his lesson. Abs, cool smile and dashing personality; he has it all.

Here's a picture of Hardik Pandya.

2. KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya's best-friend-turned-bro KL Rahul is supposedly single too. Rumours had it that he was dating actress Niddhi Agerwal, but that's a thing of past now. He is all single and ready to mingle. Sweet, nice and calm; KL Rahul is perfect to spice up your life.

Here's KL Rahul striking a pose!

3. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is making his World Cup debut this year and that's enough for us to go gaga over him. He may not be one of those conventional looking stars, but he has his own charm. If you're into sweet looking men with a beard, he is the one!

Here's Jasprit Bumrah picture.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal

Here's another one marking his debut in World Cup. Chahal quickly rose to fame and also became a favourite of the team. Quite often we see him entertaining the team with his silly antics and isn't that a good thing? There's nothing like a partner who can entertain you all the time. *wink*

Yuzvendra Chahal trying to be cool.

5. Kuldeep Yadav

If you are into cute looking men, Kuldeep Yadav is for ya. One with a calm demeanour, Kuldeep appears to be this nice-at-heart kind of guy who will surely take care of his girl.

Kuldeep Yadav being his cool self!

6. Vijay Shankar

Last, but not the least, is Vijay Shankar. The man has this old-school charm that's infectious. Scan through his Insta profile and you'll know what we're talking about.

Here's a picture of Vijay Shankar.

So who among these would you want to date?