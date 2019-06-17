Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 1.15 pm June 17 2019, 1.15 pm

June 16, 2019, marked India's victory against Pakistan. Men in Blue defeated Sarfaraz Ahmed's team by a glorious 89 runs. With the win against the arch-rival Pakistan, Team India registered its seventh victory over Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Amidst the same, while many celebrities made it to the stands to cheer India, it was MS Dhoni's little baby Ziva who cheered the loudest. She was in the stands cheering for the team and bonding with cricketers. And guess who was babysitting her? Of course, the master of the art, Mr Rishabh Pant.

A super performer on the field, Rishabh Pant who joined team India at Manchester post Shikhar Dhawan injured his thumb, was captured having a ball of a time with Ziva. In a video shared by Sakshi Dhoni, we see Pant and Ziva shouting at the top of their voice during India's clash against Pakistan. The clip also highlights the bond between the two.

Have a look at the video featuring Rishabh and Ziva below:

While the video will surely add a smile to your face, but this isn't the first time Pant is actually babysitting a cricketer's kid. It all started during the India vs Australia tour, when Pant’s banter with Australian skipper Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie, made it to the headlines. The cricketer was challenged to babysit their kids so that they can go for a movie date, and he absolutely nailed it!

Earlier, Pant even turned babysitter for Shikhar Dhawan's kid at an airport. Check out the video below:

Also back in January 2019, Rohit Sharma had taken to his Twitter account and started the babysit banter with Pant. The cricketer mentioned how he needs a babysitter at the moment and since Pant is good at it, Sharma asked if he could babysit his newborn baby Samaira. He also said that his wife Ritika will be extremely happy. That was some good buttering, Sharma! Babysitter Pant readily accepted his request.

@ImRo45 Hahhaa.. Bhaiya @yuzi_chahal not doing his job properly?🤪 More than happy to babysit Samaira 🤗 Congratulations @ritssajdeh 🥳 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) January 9, 2019