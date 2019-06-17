Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Cricket
Read More
back
Pakistan cricket teamRohit SharmaSarfaraz AhmedShoaib AkhtarTeam IndiaVirat KohliWC 2019World Cup 2019
nextSaif Ali Khan poses with Taimur Ali Khan’s stiff competititor Ziva Dhoni

within