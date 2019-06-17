Debanu Das June 17 2019, 1.41 pm June 17 2019, 1.41 pm

Let’s play a game. There’s a video embedded in this article. Grab a bottle for yourself of whatever liquid you wish. The next step is easy. Every time Shoaib Akhtar says ‘brainless’ or implies something similar you take a swig. Cool, right? While you’re enjoying your drink, take a moment to realise how frustrated the Rawalpindi Express is. The former Pakistan bowler used to scare top batsmen in his prime, and now he is absolutely livid. While you may not have to worry about him breaking your skull with a nasty bouncer, the Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has a lot to answer for.

An angry video rant on YouTube by Shoaib got over a million views. For eleven minutes, the former Pakistani pacer was extremely critical about his team’s performance. He blamed the captaincy and the management of the team for losing out on what he considered should’ve been an easy win for Pakistan. Shoaib said that fifty per cent of the match was won when Sarfaraz won the toss on a batting pitch. He wanted Pakistan to bat first and defend the target since they had failed to chase in their past matches. But Sarfaraz’s decision to bowl first miffed the pacer considerably.

Shoaib is charged up, if this was a cricket match, we'd run

“This was not a World Cup match, it was like the Champions Trophy. Whatever mistakes India did in the Champions Trophy [final] the same mistakes were repeated by Pakistan in this match. In the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli put Pakistan to bat on a good track. Today Pakistan did the same thing,” said an irate Akhtar.