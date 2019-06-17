Divya Ramnani June 17 2019, 10.05 am June 17 2019, 10.05 am

The World Cup 2019 fever has taken the entire nation by storm, with its most recent battle being the icing on the cake. We are talking about iconic India vs Pakistan cricket match that took place on the occasion of Father’s Day. Well, it can be a mere coincidence. Unsurprisingly, our men in blue defeated the team of Pakistan by a huge 89 runs and this was their third consecutive victory. What followed thereafter was a lot of madness and celebrations, but who was the most excited person on team India’s win? Ranveer Singh, of course! He was in the stands at Old Trafford cheering for team India.

The Padmaavat actor was so much over the moon that he went straight towards the pitch and hugged the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. A video of this sweet moment is doing the rounds of social media and we can’t stop watching it! In the clip, Ranveer Singh makes his way towards Virat and the two share an affectionate hug followed by a long discussion. What makes this moment extra special is the fact that the two share no cold-blood because before marrying Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dated Ranveer Singh for a brief while. Well, as they say, it’s all a thing of the past now since both Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli are happily married to the love of their lives!

Have a look at Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli’s video here:

📷| Ranveer Singh Met and Hugged @imVkohli After #INDvPAK Match at old Trafford , today ♥️ #CWC2019 _ Awww♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/BcFqWmve1D — Ranveer Singh TB (@Ranveertbt) June 16, 2019