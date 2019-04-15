World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Karthik makes it to Virat Kohli's XI

Debanu Das April 15 2019, 4.01 pm April 15 2019, 4.01 pm

The 15-member Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has been announced at a meeting in Mumbai. Captain Virat Kohli attended the event as the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The deadline to announce the squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 is April 23, as set by the ICC. However, the BCCI decided to announce the team a couple of days early. The five-man selection committee is led by MSK Prasad, Kohli, and head coach Ravi Shastri.

BCCI tweeted the list of 15 players and they include: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami. The list here is not surprising – since many of these players have been regulars at some of the recent matches that India has played. However, a couple of well-known faces have been omitted from the list.

Ambati Rayudu lost out his spot at number four and is possibly replaced by Vijay Shankar or KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant, the young, chirpy wicketkeeper who was on the list of probables for many former cricketers, failed to make the cut. Veteran player Dinesh Karthik got the edge over Pant - understandable since he’s got more experience than the youngster.

Just remember that the teams being announced for the World Cup are provisional selections and can be changed till May 23rd without ICC permission. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019

"Wicketkeeping also matters. That is the reason why we went with Dinesh Karthik otherwise Rishabh Pant was also there," chief selector MSK Prasad was quoted as saying by the media, on the decision to pick Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant. "The second wicketkeeper comes into play only if Mahi (MS Dhoni) is injured. We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches,” he added.

KL Rahul will be kept as the reserve opener, as per Prasad. So as it stands, Team India will head to the World Cup with five batsmen, two keepers, and three all-rounders. They also have three pacers and two spinners.