image
  3. Cricket
World Cup 2019: Team India announces squad, Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out

Cricket

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Karthik makes it to Virat Kohli's XI

The Indian Team for World Cup 2019 has been announced. Big hitter Rishabh Pant dropped in favour of Dinesh Karthik.

back
2019 World CupAmbati RayuduBhuvneshwar KumarDinesh KarthikHardik PandyaJasprit BumrahKedar JadhavKL RahulKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiMS DhoniRavindra JadejaRishabh PantRohit SharmaShikhar DhawanTeam IndiaVijay shankarVirat KohliWC 2019World Cup 2019Yuzvendra Chahal
nextIPL 2019 highlights: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Keemo Paul help DC fend off SRH

within