July 01 2019

On Sunday, it was a clash of mighty titans, as India fought against hosts England. It was a do or die match for Eoin Morgan and boys as defeat against India would end their World Cup 2019 journey. But the hosts defeated Men in Blue by 31 runs and their tournament journey continues. The Virat Kohli led boys tasted their first defeat of the tournament and critics were bound to react on the loss. While bowlers faced the bash for giving away easy runs, batsmen too were trashed for floppy show. MS Dhoni, the senior most batsman in the team too was not spared as the former captain was heavily criticised for his slow batting.

Coming in to bat at a crucial juncture of the match, MS Dhoni along with Hardik Pandya first and then with Kedar Jadhav in the end, had an uphill task to chase. At one point of time, the asking rate per over was 13 but MSD only dealt in singles when the need of the hour was boundaries and sixes. Much to everyone’s surprise, the first six of the Indian innings was hit in the 50th over of the match. While the game was played between India and England, Pakistan and Bangladesh too had their hopes pinned with this encounter. Post Ind vs Eng match, while some fans took to social media to defended MSD’s inning, some were agitated with his slow batting.

Best acting award goes to World so called best finisher. 1 six in whole inning while chasing 338 . Wah bhai wah Inh sa acha tou humara wahab ha jo toote howe hath sa bhi 6 maar lyta.#Dhoni#INDvENG #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/krVGwgBg9a — usman haider (@usmanhaider707) July 1, 2019

#INDvENG What was difficult to understand was the fact, that Dhoni was a the crease & there was no attempt to at least make an effort to try it by playing the big shots. It looked like Dhoni and Jadhav were not interested in playing any aggressive shots. — Ram (@ram574) June 30, 2019

Dhoni fans after watching no intent from him to win the match...👏👏👏👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7RFLyZrfmz pic.twitter.com/3SC6auf8B6 — D11 Expert (@udcra) June 30, 2019

The theory from Dhoni's fans that India lost the match intentionally to remove Pakistan is ridiculous. With this loss India lost a chance to be at no. 1 in the pool. They could have played Pakistan/Bangladesh, who are much weaker than Nz/AUS, in the semifinals #INDvENG — Ashwin Iyer (@AshwinIyer3) July 1, 2019

Pakistan : Why Dhoni is taking singles at this stage ? Indian Fans : 👇 #INDVENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xr2yzZ4m1I — SAurav7 (@sa_urav007) July 1, 2019

Don't blame Dhoni for yesterday's loss. Rohit played 56 dot balls which is almost 10 overs. So....shut the F up. #INDvENG — Sidhaarth VJ ⚒ (@sidhaarthd) July 1, 2019

Dhoni almost pulled of the chase when 64 runs required in 24 balls against RCB in IPL 2019 But CSK lost that match by just 1 run Why he didnt try against eng when 71 required of 5 overs He is not even playing 0.00001% when compared to IPL 2019#INDvENG #MSDhoni — manikantavamsi (@manikantavamsi9) July 1, 2019

Well done , Lt Colonel MS Dhoni has done a successful surgical strike against Pakistan. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/eTiPUDL6KR — Animesh Yadav (@Animesh1628) July 1, 2019

If India had defeated England, Pakistan and Bangladesh’ chances to qualify for the semis would be strong. But after the match, England advanced ahead in the semis while India’s neighbour Pakistan and Afghanistan are out of the ongoing World Cup.