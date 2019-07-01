On Sunday, it was a clash of mighty titans, as India fought against hosts England. It was a do or die match for Eoin Morgan and boys as defeat against India would end their World Cup 2019 journey. But the hosts defeated Men in Blue by 31 runs and their tournament journey continues. The Virat Kohli led boys tasted their first defeat of the tournament and critics were bound to react on the loss. While bowlers faced the bash for giving away easy runs, batsmen too were trashed for floppy show. MS Dhoni, the senior most batsman in the team too was not spared as the former captain was heavily criticised for his slow batting.
Coming in to bat at a crucial juncture of the match, MS Dhoni along with Hardik Pandya first and then with Kedar Jadhav in the end, had an uphill task to chase. At one point of time, the asking rate per over was 13 but MSD only dealt in singles when the need of the hour was boundaries and sixes. Much to everyone’s surprise, the first six of the Indian innings was hit in the 50th over of the match. While the game was played between India and England, Pakistan and Bangladesh too had their hopes pinned with this encounter. Post Ind vs Eng match, while some fans took to social media to defended MSD’s inning, some were agitated with his slow batting.
If India had defeated England, Pakistan and Bangladesh’ chances to qualify for the semis would be strong. But after the match, England advanced ahead in the semis while India’s neighbour Pakistan and Afghanistan are out of the ongoing World Cup.
In the recently concluded 2019 Indian Premier League, Dhoni had silenced critics with his big hits. Everyone expected MSD to repeat his IPL wonders but to everyone’s surprise, he did the otherwise. Team India is still to qualify for the World Cup and have two matches to play so far. We hope MSD bounces back in form in these matches and we advance ahead in the tournament.Read More