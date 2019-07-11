Soheib Ahsan July 11 2019, 12.10 am July 11 2019, 12.10 am

Cricket fans all over the country have been in mourning ever since India lost to New Zealand in the world cup 2019 semi-final. It seemed that nothing could make fans feel worse. Unfortunately, this was proved wrong when Twitter was flooded with expressions of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma during the match. Fans have grown sadder to see these expressions on their hardworking heroes. M.S. Dhoni's expression is from the moment he was run out on the field and was headed off the field. And from whatever little we could see, it looked like the former skipper ended up shedding tears. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's expression is from during the match as he has his hand on his forehead, seeing India head towards an inevitable loss. P.S. We, too, couldn't stop sobbing!

Check out all the tweets below:

Much more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit... After trying his best going back to the pavilion crying for his country, MS Dhoni at the age 38. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/eFTVXrfYKc — ⍟ (@iSahill_) July 10, 2019

Dhoni cried 😢 Rohit cried 😢 Virat cried 😢 Team India cried 😢 I am crying 😭😭 Whole India crying 😭😭😭#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/jrInbf5SGE — Radhika Khandelwal (@Fangirl__rdk) July 10, 2019

No matter which team win bt dear @ImRo45 sir we Indian never forget ur performance in this world cup🙏 pic.twitter.com/FFVq1J00UI — Selim Zahan(z2)🇮🇳 (@selim_zahan) July 10, 2019

Sad to see Rohit Sharma in such a condition#indiavsNewzealand #ICCCWC2019 pic.twitter.com/kb7OjJKnVc — CA Mitesh Pandit (@IamMitesh_7) July 10, 2019

IPL And Everything is Temporary... Emotions For Nation Are For Real.. . Rohit's Expressions Are Clearly Visible How Badly He Wanted To Be The Part Of WC Winning Team... Feeling For You @ImRo45 Bro. 💔 pic.twitter.com/texm6AHP1Z — Adil 🇮🇳 (@Addi_Salman) July 10, 2019

Team India, despite their best efforts and exceptional performance, failed to pass the semi-final stage of the world cup. A number of celebrities and other fans came out in support of the team congratulating them for their journey. Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni for their performance, while also congratulating New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his captaincy.

Although most of the team found it difficult to keep up with New Zealand's target in their second innings, Ravindra Jadeja scored a whopping 77 runs in 59 balls. He was caught out by captain Kane Willaimson. Following his departure, fans were still hopeful that Dhoni would help India win the match, but that too died away after Dhoni was run out after scoring 50 runs in 72 balls. It was at this moment that watching Dhoni walking sadly off the field hurt fans even worse.