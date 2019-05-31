Antara Kashyap May 31 2019, 5.24 pm May 31 2019, 5.24 pm

The ICC World Cup 2019 has begun in full swing with England winning the first match against South Africa by 104 runs. As we had already reported, the captains of all the 10 participating cricket teams met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace. The gathering of the royals and the captains gained a lot of attention all over social media for how dapper the gentlemen looked. The garden party thrown by the Queen was an extravagant affair and the skippers were dressed their best for the occasion. However, our Desi cricket fans had their curiosity peaked by a certain picture of Virat Kohli sharing a light moment with the Queen.

Here is the picture that set people's minds wondering about the exchange that happened between the two:

Twitterati could not get over this moment and expressed their pride at this epic moment. Virat Kohli is often called 'The King' because of his credibility as the Indian captain. Therefore cricket fans on Twitter started calling this moment, "When the King met the Queen".

However, that was not the end of it, the Twitterati then decided to use their overactive imagination and gave birth to a new term 'Kohlinoor'. Twitter started imagining Virat Kohli asking for the Kohinoor diamond, which is the largest diamond, back from England. Twitter also then decided that Virat was actually more precious than the Kohinoor diamond, and hence KohliNoor.

Check out some memes here:

Virat: Aunty wo Kohinoor ..... . ?? Aunty: Ha wahi chawal banya hai, khana kha ke jaana. pic.twitter.com/JtfIwCVB57 — Gunjan Grunge (@iamGunjanGrunge) May 30, 2019

When you realize India still has the real Kohinoor! IT'S KOHLINOOR. #ICCWorldCup2019 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/djkoTDFMII — vikash sharma vicky (@vicky_sbl) May 30, 2019

Twitter also called the meeting 'Lagaan 2019' by morphing Aamir Khan and Paul Blacthorne's face into Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's face respectively.