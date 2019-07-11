Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 5.03 pm July 11 2019, 5.03 pm

Cricket is quite an unpredictable game and the same was proved on Wednesday (10 July), when India lost against the Kiwis in the semi-final of the ongoing World Cup 2019. The New Zealand bowlers made sure to take down some of the best batsmen from Team India, leading to our men in bue's unfortunate defeat. Amid the loss, speculations started doing rounds that the former 'captain cool' MS Dhoni is soon expected to announce his retirement from the 50-over format game. While die-hard fans of Mahi expressed their stance and does not want the legendary cricketer to retire anytime soon, the latest supporter to bat for Dhoni was none other than Bollywood singer, Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to her Twitter account, the nightingale of Bollywood has made a concrete point and requested Dhoni to not consider retirement, as the men in blue need him. Her moving post, in no time, was backed by netizens and received 42,644 likes and 10,947 retweets (till now). Guess, no one wants to hear the news of Mahi's retirement!

Have a look at the tweet shared by Lataji below:

Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

After urging Dhoni to not retire, the legendary singer also dedicated a motivational song for Team India. The song is Akash Ke Us Paar Bhi by Gulzar.

Check out the tweet below:

Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun. https://t.co/pCOy7M1d1Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

Rumour has it that the former skipper is all set to say goodbye to cricket after India's World Cup 2019 tournament. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Going back to the semi-final match, after back-to-back four wickets, Dhoni was the only surviving grace on the field. It was Dhoni who helped the team chase the 240 runs. He scored 50 off 72 balls.