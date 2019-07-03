Abhishek Singh July 03 2019, 7.13 pm July 03 2019, 7.13 pm

Team India is having a great run in the ongoing 2019 World Cup as the Virat Kohli led boys have fixed their place in semi-finals. But the veteran player in the team, MS Dhoni has been at the receiving end for his slow game in the matches played so far. Fans, former cricketers are shocked with Dhoni’s slow approach in his batting. Dhoni has come under severe criticism as he has made 223 runs with a strike rate of 93 in 7 innings played so far in the ongoing World Cup 2019. But a recent picture of MSD spitting blood after sucking his injured thumb has kind off justified his slow pace in the game against England.

Chasing a mammoth target of 337 set by England, the Men in Blue started off on a slow note and there came a point in the match where India needed some odd 50 runs off last 30 balls. While everyone expected Dhoni to deal in boundaries and sixes, the 37-year-old player dealt in singles and doubles. Dhoni along with Kedar Jadhav could only manage 39 runs off final 31 balls which included 20 singles and 7 dot balls. India lost the encounter by 31 runs and Dhoni was heavily criticised.

During the slow-paced innings against the hosts England, everyone ignored the pain the former captain was going through. Dhoni took hits on his thumb twice in the match, one while wicket-keeping and the second one while he was facing the English bowlers. After MSD’s pictures of sucking his thumb and spitting blood went viral on the social media, fans have come in defence of MSD and have praised him for his dedication and commitment.

