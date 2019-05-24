World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes the ‘steady hand challenge’

Debanu Das May 24 2019, 9.45 pm May 24 2019, 9.45 pm

A lot goes into the making of a cricketer. If you’re a batsman, they instruct you to have a steady back, a steady head, flexible footwork, and most importantly, a steady pair of hands. Rohit Sharma is a pro batsman and opens the batting with his partner Shikhar Dhawan. Being one of the most feared openers in recent times, Rohit has all it takes to master his craft. Or does he? A video shared by BCCI begs to differ.

Rohit’s ‘steady hands’ were put to the test with the ‘steady hands challenge.’ The game involves passing a metal ring from one side of a wavy wire to another. If the ring touches the wire, a buzzer goes off and you’ve lost the challenge. Rohit aka Hitman made a patient start – much like his batting – and navigated the ring through two bumps. He was looking good, but eventually, his hand quivered and the ring touched the wire. The look of disappointment on Rohit’s face was palpable.

Going, going...what the @#$^!!

Watch Hitman @ImRo45 takes the steady hand challenge 😅😅



More coming up on https://t.co/uKFHYe2Bag pic.twitter.com/hmHIattnMN — BCCI (@BCCI) May 24, 2019

On the team, Rohit is Virat Kohli’s deputy. While MS Dhoni calls the shots when he needs to, Rohit is often captured on camera conferring with the skipper. Whether it is about setting the field, deciding on the next bowler, or even if there’s a strategic discussion, Rohit has Kohli’s back. “I will be there to play my part whenever he needs my help,” Rohit told Times of India. “I’m happy to play a part in that space. Whatever matters for the team is priority No. 1. I’ll be happy to do whatever is asked of me,” he added.

India will be playing their first warm-up game on May 25 against New Zealand. There’s a lot riding on Virat Kohli right now. Not only does he have to lead the team, but he also needs to silence critics who questioned his performance in the IPL.