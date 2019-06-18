After all the anticipation, madness and excitement, the India vs Pakistan match concluded with our men in blue outplaying Sarfaraz and his team by 89 runs. While there was an atmosphere of celebrations among Indians, the same can’t be said about our neighbours. Post the match, fans of the Pakistan cricket team made it a point to vent out their exasperation on all their players. While some drew comparisons based on fitness, a lot of them lashed out at Sarfaraz for his zero interest towards the game. Adding to their annoyance was a viral video of Sania Mirza, along with husband Shoaib Malik and other Pakistan cricketers, at a Sheesha place, which appeared to be from a night before the World Cup tournament.
It brought in a lot of flak for all the players who were present at the location, including Sania Mirza. Among many others, actor Veena Malik, too, criticised the tennis player. She questioned Mirza for taking her infant baby to a Sheesha place and visiting a place that serves unhealthy food, which is not good for her cricketer husband.
Have a look at Veena Malik’s tweet here:
This didn’t go well with Sania Mirza and she made sure to give it back to the Pakistani celebrity. Sania, in her reply, wrote, “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business because I think I care about my son a lot more than anyone else does. Secondly, I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor I am their mother or principal or teacher.” Ouch!
Check out Sania Mirza’s reply to Veena Malik here:
Former Pakistani skipper and cricketer Shoaib Malik, too, raised in his concern over the video that went viral. Taking to his Twitter account, Shoaib requested media and all his fans to maintain privacy and respect in regards to his family.
Take a look at Shoaib Malik’s tweet here:
Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the India vs Pakistan cricket match isn’t just a game, but something that is taken very personally on both sides of the border. But we guess it will be nice to spare families and kids of this sensitivity!Read More