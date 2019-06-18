Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Cricket
Read More
back
cricketICC World Cup 2019Ind vs PakindiaIndia vs PakistanpakistanSania MirzaShoaib MaliksportsVeena MalikWorld Cup 2019
nextRanveer Singh is proud of Virat Kohli, the 'Kaptaan' of Team India

within