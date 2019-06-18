Divya Ramnani June 18 2019, 12.01 pm June 18 2019, 12.01 pm

After all the anticipation, madness and excitement, the India vs Pakistan match concluded with our men in blue outplaying Sarfaraz and his team by 89 runs. While there was an atmosphere of celebrations among Indians, the same can’t be said about our neighbours. Post the match, fans of the Pakistan cricket team made it a point to vent out their exasperation on all their players. While some drew comparisons based on fitness, a lot of them lashed out at Sarfaraz for his zero interest towards the game. Adding to their annoyance was a viral video of Sania Mirza, along with husband Shoaib Malik and other Pakistan cricketers, at a Sheesha place, which appeared to be from a night before the World Cup tournament.

It brought in a lot of flak for all the players who were present at the location, including Sania Mirza. Among many others, actor Veena Malik, too, criticised the tennis player. She questioned Mirza for taking her infant baby to a Sheesha place and visiting a place that serves unhealthy food, which is not good for her cricketer husband.

Have a look at Veena Malik’s tweet here:

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

This didn’t go well with Sania Mirza and she made sure to give it back to the Pakistani celebrity. Sania, in her reply, wrote, “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business because I think I care about my son a lot more than anyone else does. Secondly, I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor I am their mother or principal or teacher.” Ouch!

Check out Sania Mirza’s reply to Veena Malik here:

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot ✌🏽 https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Former Pakistani skipper and cricketer Shoaib Malik, too, raised in his concern over the video that went viral. Taking to his Twitter account, Shoaib requested media and all his fans to maintain privacy and respect in regards to his family.

Take a look at Shoaib Malik’s tweet here:

On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019