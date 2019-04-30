World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan misses photo session, Bangladesh board not happy

Debanu Das April 30 2019, 7.48 pm April 30 2019, 7.48 pm

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could not find a permanent spot on the playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad. A number of high performing foreign players forced the selectors to bench him for several matches in the Indian Premier League. With some of the foreign players gone, Shakib chose to stay on with the franchise so that he finds a spot on the team. He sought permission from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to stay on in the IPL instead of joining Bangladesh training camp for the World Cup.

Despite being allowed to stay for the IPL, Shakib found himself in some controversy. The Bangladesh team had scheduled a photo shoot session for the upcoming World Cup. Shakib failed to turn up for it. The BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon is reportedly unhappy about this development. He called it a disappointing incident but decided to not take any action on this since the team will be heading to the World cup on May 1.

Shakib is in hot waters

“There is no question (to tolerate it) but the team is going to leave the country day after tomorrow, so I don’t want to tell anything regarding this,” he was quoted as saying by Cricfrenzy, a sports website. The Bangladesh World Cup squad had a practice session on April 29. Bangladesh will be playing their first WC match on June 2, against South Africa.

According to reports, Shakib was aware of the photo session, a fact that angered Papon. “It’s really disappointing since there was a team photo session. When I came here I called him (Shakib) over his phone. He said that he is in Bangladesh and was in Mirpur but had gone home. I, however, didn’t know when he came back to the country from India. He said he will meet me at night,” Papon was quoted as saying by the website.