Priyanka Kaul June 20 2019, 12.12 am June 20 2019, 12.12 am

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is one of the star players of the Indian cricket team. Fans had been waiting for him to play in the World Cup for four years. However, the cricketer suffered from a thumb injury and was placed on rest for three matches. But to the utter disappointment of his fans and after further consideration of the team management, Dhawan has been officially dropped from the tournament. Well, if fans are so upset, one can expect the player himself being sad too. Recently, the cricketer posted an emotional message on his twitter handle.

In the clip, which lasts less than a minute, Shikhar Dhawan announced his exit from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to his thumb injury. The cricketer was "emotional to announce“ his discontinuation from the Cricket World Cup 2019. At the same time, he urged his fans to go on with the show.

Check out Shikhar Dhawan's post here:

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

In the video, he expresses his love and gratitude to his fans who had been praying for his speedy recovery.

Dhawan was injured in London during the India vs Australia match on June 9. He was hit by Pat Cummins’s delivery when he was at his 109-ball 117 knock. At first, he was ruled out from three matches- against Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Australia. But now, the cricketer has been replaced as he will not be able to recover from his injury till the World Cup lasts.

In the clip, the left-hand batsman also says he wanted to play and represent his country but will have to take a step back and rest until his thumb recovers. While wishing well for his team and boys, he once again thanked his fans for the wishes and asked them to keep them coming.

Indian Team’s administrative manager Sunil Subramanium told the media, “Shikhar Dhawan has fractured the base of the metacarpal (bone) of his left hand. His hand will remain in a cast till July which rules him out of the ICC 2019 World Cup.”

An official request has been made to replace Shikhar with @RishabPant777 in the World Cup squad #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/WqXptyspSm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

“We have written to the ICC requesting Rishabh Pant as a replacement,” he said further. Rishabh Pant has been recommended taking into consideration his overall ODI experience of giving matches. Also, he was a part of the official standby list.

This is probably 33-year-old Shikhar Dhawan’s last World Cup and there’s no guarantee that he will play the next. It was bad luck not just for the batsman, but for the fans and the team as well.