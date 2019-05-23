World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead the intense training session for the men in blue

Debanu Das May 23 2019, 8.39 pm May 23 2019, 8.39 pm

Team India landed in England on May 22 to begin their campaign for the 2019 cricket World Cup. The team is all set with their 15-member squad to clinch the coveted trophy for the third time. However, victory will not be easy with some of the biggest teams contesting for the cup. Keeping that in mind, the Men in Blue began their training on May 23. Yuzvendra Chahal, the man who hosts Chahal TV, explained the new training tactics that the team employed.

Training at The Oval, the Indian team started off with a game of football. However, it was not in the style that you usually watch on TV. This game is modified to include a lot of headers and kicks to send the ball flying. The next drill is known as BIB catching and we must say that this game looks like fun. In fact, it looks like something you could try out at a family picnic. The rules, as Yuzi explains, involves snatching a BIB (a coloured cloth) from the back of a player and attaching it to your own trousers. The player stealing the most number of BIBs, wins the game. It looks simple, but trust us when we say that there’s a lot of running involved. Team India, which consists of some of the fittest players, were spotted wilting on the ground following this exercise, so go figure.

Tired of the gym? Try BIB catching

This was India’s first day of training in England. There will be many more, no doubt, and the team will be looking forward to acclimatizing to the climate in the country. The Men In Blue will also be playing a couple of warm-up matches. The World Cup officially starts off on May 30 and India’s first match will be on June 5, against South Africa.