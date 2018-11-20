World T20: ICC trolls Pakistan once again and it’s epic

The International Cricket Council is responsible for overseeing international cricket matches across the globe. Despite the heavy task, the ICC is quite adept at trolling. They made quite a name for themselves when they trolled Pakistan for the biscuit-shaped trophy. More recently, during the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament, the ICC got its crosshairs locked on Pakistan. Again.

Who do you think will contest the @WorldT20 Final? 🤔 #WT20 — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2018

On November 19, ICC posted a Twitter poll, requesting its followers to choose and vote for the expected finalists for the tournament. Scheduled to take place on November 22, the semi-finals will have India going against England, and Australia battling West Indies. The choices included West Indies vs India, West Indies vs England, Australia vs India and Australia vs England.

Naver underestimate @ICC 🇵🇰 champion — MR JAdooN (@shujahatali23) November 19, 2018

Pakistan is number one in t20 ranking but you didn't mention it. — Shamim Balti (@imalone96) November 19, 2018

Where is Pakistan. 😔😯😠 — GHULAM SHABEER (@Shabeer_jattak) November 19, 2018

Unfortunately, a few Pakistani supporters didn’t like ICC’s tweet, for having omitted their country. They voiced their hate on the comments section, completely unaware that Pakistan was in fact, eliminated from the tournament.

The comments came to a point when the ICC thought that the time was ripe to strike. Here’s what they tweeted:

The absolute state of these mentions! 😂



Pakistan didn't get out of the #WT20 group stage guys 🙃 — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2018

The development occurred at a time when Pakistan was not only knocked out of the World T20, but also after the men’s team suffered a defeat against New Zealand, failing to chase down 176 runs.