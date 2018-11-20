image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

World T20: ICC trolls Pakistan once again and it’s epic

Cricket

World T20: ICC trolls Pakistan once again and it’s epic

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 20 2018, 5.31 pm
back
cricketICCindiaIndia Cricket teamInternational Cricket Council (ICC)Mithali Rajpakistansports
nextHardik Pandya has smoking issues, lights one up at Sakshi Dhoni party
ALSO READ

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's better half Sakshi Dhoni ringed in her 30th with a bang!

Irfan Pathan has the best birthday wish for brother Yusuf Pathan

Sachin Tendulkar has the perfect throwback Thursday update for us