Year Ender 2018: Cricket controversies that made headlines this year

If you thought that it was a bunch of politicians who could stir up a controversy, think again. The gentleman’s game, or cricket, as we all know has been a tremendous source of entertainment this year - enough to make Ravi Shastri say it was a ‘goti mooh may tha’ situation. As such we couldn’t help but make a collection of the most memorable controversies that rocked the sport. Cricket may seem like a glamorous game, with players bagging millions, driving the most luxurious rides and chilling at the hottest clubs in town, but there’s a very messy side to it as well.

Besides the usual sledging, cricket has borne witness to things such as bodyline bowling, excessive appeals and even the occasional temper tantrum. Athletes have a never-back-down attitude and while that is useful, it often leads to large confrontations. This year has been very notorious for cricketers. From vandalizing to fisticuffs and cheating, 2018 saw a lot of controversies erupting.

#1 Sabbir Rahman

The Bangladesh cricketer was reportedly benched for six months due to his squabbles with his teammates. He was also accused by Shoaib Malik of eve-teasing his wife and tennis player Sania Mirza.

#2 Dinesh Chadimal

The captain of Sri Lanka got himself into a ball-tampering controversy during a match against West Indies. The umpires suspected it and changed the ball, something which Chandimal didn’t like. He protested by staying back at the dugout with his team and delaying the match. He was later found guilty and banned for two Tests and four ODIs.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh captain got involved in an argument with the umpires when the team was playing against Sri Lanka. He had asked his players to boycott the match in a bid to protest against the decisions made by the umpires. Though things were brought back to normal later, Shakib clearly wanted to push things. He broke a glass door of the dressing room. He was penalized for his actions.

#4 Kagiso Rabada

The South African bowler was slapped with a two-match ban for intentionally brushing shoulders with Steve Smith – the Aussie captain during the series leading to the Sandpaper controversy. Rabada also had demerit points against him for a wild celebration when David Warner was dismissed. He was also involved in another mad celebration when Chris Lynn was sent off in an ODI match.

#5 Steve Smith

This one’s easily the most infamous controversy of year and the third one on this list featuring a captain. During a match against South Africa at Cape Town, Aussie player Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera altering the condition of the ball with sandpaper. When confronted, he denied doing anything. In the post-match conference, Steve Smith, the captain, said that it was a planned attempt by the ‘leadership group’ to tamper with the ball. The leadership group included David Warner as well. Smith and Warner were banned from cricket for one year while Bancroft was banned for nine months.

#6 Virat Kohli

Virat often engages with his fans through videos. In one such video, the Indian captain replied to a person who tweeted that he felt Kohli is an overrated batsman, and that he enjoys watching Australian and English batters. To that Kohli lashed out saying: ‘Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then, you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.’ His comments didn’t go down well and he later said that his comments shouldn’t be taken in a serious note.

# 7 Mohammad Shami

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan took the world by surprise when she lodged an FIR against her husband, accusing him of domestic violence and adultery. She even claimed that the cricketer committed age fraud and that he is actually 36 and not 28. This controversy is still hot out there.