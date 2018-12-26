Year Ender 2018: Five times Ziva Dhoni ruled the internet this year

The former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s three-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni is an internet sensation. Her videos often go viral, all thanks to the bundle of cuteness that Ziva is. Right from her adorable banter with papa MS Dhoni to her killer dance moves, we can’t stop gushing. Time to bless your feeds with a little recap of this munchkin who can give Taimur a run for his money. Here are the five times little Ziva Dhoni ruled the internet and our hearts in 2018.

#1

All the professional dancers, eat your hearts out. Ziva Dhoni's phenomenal moves can teach you a thing or two. Here’s a relaxed and bubbly Ziva dancing like no one is watching. Have a look.

#2

Daddy-daughter moments are undoubtedly the best and this video is proof. Here’s when MS Dhoni and Ziva decided to break the internet as they greeted each other in two different languages. *tears of joy*

View this post on Instagram Greetings in two language A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 24, 2018 at 6:08am PST

#3

Our beloved former Indian skipper gets his moves right from Ziva Dhoni. Watch out for this delightful daddy-daughter duo that will make you want to dance!

View this post on Instagram Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:35am PST

#4

Cricketing aside, MS Dhoni is up for some serious father duties. Dad Dhoni could moonlight as a hair stylist.

#5

Adding to the cute daddy-daughter moments, watch out for Ziva’s own Bugs Bunny. Do we need to aww again? Yep, yep!

View this post on Instagram Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 23, 2018 at 2:32am PST

P.S. We should thank Ziva for two things. One, her never-ending cuteness. Two, for bringing out the never seen 'papa' side of Dhoni.