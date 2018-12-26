image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Year Ender 2018: Five times Ziva Dhoni ruled the internet this year

Cricket

Year Ender 2018: Five times Ziva Dhoni ruled the internet this year

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 25 2018, 12.30 pm
back
2018Best of 2018crickterMahendra Singh DhoniMS DhoniMSDsportsYear Enderziva dhoni
nextVirat Kohli is all praise for Anushka Sharma and Zero, but Twitter is not
ALSO READ

Mayank Agarwal loves his cricket but here’s a look at his (love) life beyond the sport

Merry Christmas 2018: From Virat Kohli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities send in wishes

David Beckham is feeling Christmassy as he goes shirtless to roast chestnuts!