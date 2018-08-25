You’ve been Warne(d): IPL could get its bad boy back

Australian spin legend and an apparent womanizer, Shane Warne, aims to make a return to the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. A report in Mumbai Mirror mentions that the former cricketer might take up the role of head coach for the Rajasthan Royals. A hot favourite among women, Warne was a mentor for the Royals in the 2018 edition of the IPL, though it was not a full-time job. Besides dating a string of lovely ladies, the Australian was involved in a few controversies as well.

Warne’s slew of girlfriends include Elizabeth Hurley and Emma Sears, a model who he is rumoured to be dating currently. Before Sears and Hurley, Warne was dating Emma Kearny and before her, it was Jerry Hall, Julia Reynolds and Kerrie Colliemore. Of course, he had other girlfriends as well. Quite a player, isn’t he?

During one of his escapades, Warne mistakenly texted the wrong stuff to the wrong person – his wife! At the time, Shane and Simone, the mother of his three kids were working on repairing their relationship, which was spoiled thanks to the cricketer’s infidelity. He reportedly wanted to send one of his girlfriends the following text: "Hey beautiful, I'm just talking to my kids, the back door's open.” But his wife got it instead!

On a couple of accounts, Warne has been involved with controversies as well. On one occasion in December 1998, Warne along with Mark Waugh were fined for accepting money from a bookie, in exchange for reports on the pitch and weather. Prior to the 2003 World Cup, Warne was banned from the game for a year after he failed a drug test.