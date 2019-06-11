It comes once in a lifetime, as sure as death. None can escape it, not even legends. Giving up something that you’ve been doing for so long is never easy, and Yuvraj Singh’s retirement raised a few eyebrows. While a large group of fans have come up and paid their respects to the former cricketer after his retirement, there’s a growing number of people who’re demanding the BCCI to host a farewell match for the hero of the 2011 World Cup.
After the announcement on June 10, several fans wished Yuvraj the best of luck for his future endeavours. Rohit Sharma, one of Yuvi’s teammates in Mumbai Indians and the Indian Cricket Team, tweeted that the legendary batsman deserved a better send off. During his speech, Yuvraj said that he was offered a farewell game in 2017 even if he failed the Yo-Yo test. Yuvraj cleared the test but was never called up to the team.
Rohit knows best!
“I didn’t tell anyone in BCCI that I want a farewell game,” Yuvraj said. “If I had the potential, I would have left from the ground. I didn’t need a match. I was told that if I failed a Yo-Yo test then I can play a retirement match. I told them I don’t need the game, if I don’t pass the Yo-Yo test, I’ll go home quietly. I passed the Yo-Yo Test and rest is not my call.”
Following this revelation, the hashtag #YuviDeservesProperFarewell took over social media. Several fans tweeted to the BCCI that they should organise a farewell match for the former cricketer. Adding fuel to the fire was Yuvraj's reply to Rohit's message, where he said that the opener knows how he feels. He then wished his 'brothaman' to go and become a legend.