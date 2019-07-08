Yuvraj Singh adds a sporty touch to the bottle cap challenge, nominates four to continue

Soheib Ahsan July 08 2019, 10.26 pm July 08 2019, 10.26 pm

Ever since Jason Statham tempted Akshay Kumar to take upon the bottle cap challenge, a lot of other celebrities have followed. Not only that but they have been trying to add something special to the challenge. Vidyut Jammwal did it with three bottles in a row and Tiger Shroff did it blindfolded. The next in this list is former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. He tried his hand at the bottle cap challenge but only after he added cricket to the challenge. He tweeted a video of himself hitting a ball with a bat. The ball hit the bottlecap tossing it aside before the bottle toppled over. It even seems that Yuvraj Singh is well aware of how quickly trends fade away which is why he tagged and nominated Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle, and Brian Lara for the challenge.

Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge . The challenge goes out to @BrianLara @SDhawan25 @henrygayle and @sachin_rt who has to take this challenge as a left hander 😎 pic.twitter.com/fdZXSUEXJb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2019

On social media, he has been very active in supporting his former teammates as well as giving them his best wishes for the CWC. He tweeted welcoming Rishabh Pant to the Indian world cup squad after Shikhar Dhawan was forced to take a leave due to a fracture. He also applauded for Rohit Sharma scoring 104 runs in the India vs Bangladesh match of July 2.

I think finally we have found our no 4 batsman for the future ! Let’s groom him properly yeah ! @RishabPant777 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy 🏆 👊🏽🕺🏼 #hitman you beauty 💯 no 4 ☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼 well played champion !!! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

Yuvraj Singh went off the cricketing radar after announcing his retirement from international cricket on June 10. For now, he is part of an initiative called YOUWECAN which focuses on spreading awareness about Cancer and helping people fight it. The initiative was founded by his own Yuvraj Singh foundation in 2012.

Yuvraj Singh himself was a patient of cancer which was detected in 2011. Nevertheless, he underwent chemotherapy and was discharged from the hospital in March 2012.

The organization also organizes sports events and marathons to encourage fitness among people.