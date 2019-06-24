Divya Ramnani June 24 2019, 11.26 am June 24 2019, 11.26 am

Yuvraj Singh might have announced his retirement from all the international forms of cricket but that, in no way, has affected the kind of rapport he shares with his buddies. The former Indian cricketer is well known for pulling everyone’s leg, outcomes of which are super hilarious at times. And after Virat Kohli, Yuvi’s next target was fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. It all started after Bumrah took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing with an anti-acne wash.

Well, Yuvraj Singh being his mischievous best, left a comment under Jasprit’s post saying that he indeed has a lot of acne and needs to get rid of them now. LOL! Bumrah was quick to take notice and reply with a funnier comeback. He wrote that he is aware of how Yuvi is looking for an anti-ageing cream to feel young and that he hopes Yuvi finds it soon. Ouch! Yuvi paaji, you sure need to up your trolling game because this new generation seems to be one step ahead.

Check out Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah’s entertaining Instagram banter here:

This is not the first time that Yuvraj Singh has trolled his fellow cricketer friends. Not very long ago, the former cricketer pulled the Indian skipper. Taking to his Instagram account, Virat shared a throwback picture of himself at some foreign location and asked fans to guess it. But, for Yuvi, it was a city from Punjab, as he wrote, “Looks like Kotkapura? Harbhajan Singh, what do you think?” Haha!

Take a look at Yuvraj Singh’s comment under Virat Kohli’s post here: