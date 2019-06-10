Soheib Ahsan June 10 2019, 7.51 pm June 10 2019, 7.51 pm

It is said, chuck the game before the game chucks you. The saying describes the recent decision taken by one of India’s best cricketers although he still isn’t anywhere close to getting chucked out of the game. A press conference in Mumbai has become the cause of heartbreak and sorrow for cricket fans and players everywhere as Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket.

He announced the decision saying, “After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward.” Soon social media went all mellow and people started sharing emotional posts for the great Yuvi remembering his heroics. His wife Hazel Keech too shared a post on social media terming her husband’s act as ‘the end of an era’.

And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/grsw1JYCnq — Hazel Keech (@hazelkeech) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj Singh last played a Test in 2012 and One Day International (ODI) and T20 in 2017. He scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs and hit 1900 runs in 40 Tests. One of India’s greatest limited overs cricketers, he is also known for his ability to perform well even under heavy pressure. He made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy with a bang against Australia in 2000, scoring a hard-hitting 84 off 80 balls.