Yuvraj Singh, the hero of the 2011 World Cup has retired from international cricket. The left-handed cricketer called for a press conference at a hotel in Mumbai. Yuvraj last played in international cricket in 2017, coming back after a break of four years. Despite a good return, he was dropped after a few poor performances. He was a part of the Indian Premier League 2019 but played on four matches scoring 98 runs. There are speculations that after retirement, Yuvraj might stick to the role of a free agent, where he would be playing foreign T20 leagues that are approved by the ICC.
Yuvraj is one of the greatest stars in Indian cricket, without whom the country could probably not have won the 2011 World Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2007. Yuvraj was awarded the Man of the Series during the 2011 World Cup. Till date, Yuvi is the only international cricketer to have hit six sixes in a T20I game. The iconic batsman suffered from lung cancer and following the 2011 World Cup, he had to take leave from the game for his treatment. However, since his recovery, things haven’t turned out well for him.
For the 2019 IPL, Yuvraj was almost unsold and was picked up by Mumbai Indians at the last minute. However, he failed to make the big comeback everyone was expecting. Yuvraj debuted for India in 2000 and played for the country for 19 years. He featured in 40 Tests and 304 ODI games. He also played in 58 T20 Internationals.
Earlier, PTI cited a BCCI source as saying, "He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers."