Debanu Das June 10 2019, 4.09 pm June 10 2019, 4.09 pm

Yuvraj Singh, the hero of the 2011 World Cup has retired from international cricket. The left-handed cricketer called for a press conference at a hotel in Mumbai. Yuvraj last played in international cricket in 2017, coming back after a break of four years. Despite a good return, he was dropped after a few poor performances. He was a part of the Indian Premier League 2019 but played on four matches scoring 98 runs. There are speculations that after retirement, Yuvraj might stick to the role of a free agent, where he would be playing foreign T20 leagues that are approved by the ICC.

Yuvraj is one of the greatest stars in Indian cricket, without whom the country could probably not have won the 2011 World Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2007. Yuvraj was awarded the Man of the Series during the 2011 World Cup. Till date, Yuvi is the only international cricketer to have hit six sixes in a T20I game. The iconic batsman suffered from lung cancer and following the 2011 World Cup, he had to take leave from the game for his treatment. However, since his recovery, things haven’t turned out well for him.

"After 25 years in cricket I've decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything I have. Thank you for being a part of this journey” : #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/Ez8y49KlH2 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

🏆 UNDER 15 WORLD CUP

🏆 UNDER 19 WORLD CUP

🏆 T20 WORLD CUP

🏆 50 OVER WORLD CUP



Yuvraj Singh - Only Cricketer to Play & Win all the World Cup!🙌



Thank you @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories, you ll always be our Champion!💙 #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/tYS6sQT1qa — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) June 10, 2019

Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12 pic.twitter.com/3Iu11LjegP — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

What an innings Yuvi ❤️ India will forever remember this 😍 #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/aax8Zm6Qmy — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 10, 2019

"This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward. It has been a lovely journey...see you on the other side": #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/n7ARsxn5KM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2019

One of the finest left hand batsmen in #Indian cricket to have played white-ball cricket #YuvrajSingh aka @YUVSTRONG12, announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats of the game. Thank U sir for your all round display. pic.twitter.com/T91Uj9D2NA — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

For the 2019 IPL, Yuvraj was almost unsold and was picked up by Mumbai Indians at the last minute. However, he failed to make the big comeback everyone was expecting. Yuvraj debuted for India in 2000 and played for the country for 19 years. He featured in 40 Tests and 304 ODI games. He also played in 58 T20 Internationals.