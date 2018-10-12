Yuvraj Singh eyes upcoming World Cup, but not at any cost

In 2011 World Cup, no player from the Indian cricket team created impact as much as fighter Yuvraj Singh. Be it batting, bowling or fielding; the star cricketer surely stood out from the rest. With each passing match, Yuvraj was on a roll as he churned out amazing performances which led the country closer to the trophy. But later when he was diagnosed with cancer, everything just took a pause for him.

“The diagnosis of cancer shortly after the high of the World Cup victory, it took the joy out of everything, it was a very dark moment in my life,” Yuvraj told to CricketNext.

“When you win the World Cup, when you are Player of the Tournament, you are on top of the mountain. Suddenly, you fall in the ditch. It’s just life, you don’t expect that, you are left with no choice. I had to bounce back and I did it in what I thought was the best way I could,” he further added.

But now he is back and plans to play cricket at least till 2019. He is also eyeing the upcoming World Cup, but ain’t sure whether he will get selected considering he is almost 40. He says, I have cleared my fitness (yo-yo) test, I have bowled, I have got runs. I have done almost everything that is in my control. As I said, selection is not in my control. I am sure everyone is looking at the youngsters for building the team for this World Cup and the next World Cup. It’s up to the selectors and the coach/captain to decide, it is entirely their call. I just want to play whatever cricket I get to play till 2019, and then take a call.”

However, he does not want to snatch any young players chance by bagging a place in the team for World Cup. “I don’t want to spoil anybody’s chances in four-day cricket. Obviously, I will get back to training, I am looking forward to playing the T20 domestic tournament and see how it goes,” he said.