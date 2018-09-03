Yuvraj Singh has a Balle of a time at the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Everyone who visits Pisa poses with the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the most generic pose is that they try to hold the tower with their hands. Well, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech also tried to pose with Leaning Tower of Pisa, but unfortunately, their picture went all wrong. Hazel recently posted the picture of their visit there and it will leave you in splits.

Hilariously, the two couldn’t pose properly and according to Hazel, Yuvraj’s pose looks like he is doing Balle Balle. We quite agree with her! Let’s not forget that Yuvi is a Punjabi and Balle Balle comes to him naturally. While the pose didn’t come proper, we must say that the Yuvraj created Punjab in Pisa.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. The two with their Instagram posts have been giving us a lot of couple goals.

After getting married Hazel has decided to stay away from the big screen. The actor is known for her role in Bodyguard in which she played the second lead. Apart from the big screen, Hazel also made a mark on the small screen with her stint in Bigg Boss. Looks like now she isn’t much interested in the glamour world.