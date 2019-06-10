Darshana Devi June 10 2019, 10.58 pm June 10 2019, 10.58 pm

Bollywood diva and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma is one actor who the audience can never seem to get enough of. The 31-year-old is always in the news, even if she takes a break from films. She is often seen cheering for her hubby from the stands and spending a lot of quality time with the skipper’s cricket colleagues. Perhaps, why they supposedly even have a secret nickname for her, which Yuvraj Singh revealed in his latest post.

For Yuvraj, Anushka is ‘Rosie Bhabhi’ which apparently refers to Anushka’s character in Bombay Velvet. It was on Monday when the legendary cricketer sent shockwaves across the nation by announcing his retirement from international cricket. Millions of fans and multiple renowned celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate the legend and poured in their wishes for his future. Anushka, who was one of them too, called Yuvi a ‘warrior’ and an ‘inspiration’ in her tweet. Yuvi was quick to react by writing, “Thank you Rosie Bhabhi.”

Here’s Yuvraj’s reply to Anushka:

Thank you Rosie Bhabhi 🙏 god bless you always — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019

This isn’t the first time Yuvi has called her by the nickname. It was in 2018 when Yuvi wished the actor by the nickname to extend his wishes to her on her birthday.

Many happy returns of the day to Rosie bhabhie 🎂🎉 @AnushkaSharma lots of love and best wishes — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2018

Yuvraj announced his retirement during a press conference in Mumbai. As part of his retirement speech, he said, “It is time to say goodbye to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end.”