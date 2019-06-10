Debanu Das June 10 2019, 6.11 pm June 10 2019, 6.11 pm

When we started watching cricket, we took our time learning the rules of the game, the names of the players and finally, aspiring to become like them. In the year 2000, Yuvraj Singh made his debut in international cricket. Over the years, he made a name for himself and became synonymous with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. Like every sportsperson, Yuvraj played a match of a lifetime – one that deserves a spot in history books – and made him a poster boy for every budding cricketer. We’re talking about THAT innings in 2007.

On September 19, 2007, Yuvraj demolished an English bowling attack with a swing of his bat and a class that only he has. He is the first Indian batsman to ever hit six sixes in a T20I match. Overall, he became the second player after Herschelle Gibbs to achieve the feat in an international game. On the other side of the pitch was the unfortunate victim of a bowler: Stuart Broad. It was absolute carnage that night, and we’re sure Broad would do anything to forget that moment.

Thank you for the memories Yuvi!

As for the havoc Yuvi wreaked, we have to thank Andrew Flintoff for charging up our hero. At the 18th over, Yuvi smashed Flintoff for a boundary after which they had an altercation. Yuvi was visibly livid and needed to take it out on someone. Poor old Stuart Broad was the next bowler and boy did he pay.

The first biggie went over cow corner. The second was carted over backward square leg and the third went over extra cover. Yuvraj was sending the ball flying everywhere. Number four went over deep point and number five through midwicket. The last one flew over long on. Yuvraj raced to a 12-ball half century and India managed to win the game by 18 runs.

Thank you Stuart, for being a sport :)

Back in 2007, Yuvraj was 25 years old, and Broad was in his twenties. It was experience versus youth and experience triumphed. Years later, when Yuvi called time on his career, Broad is still an English player, but matured. The 32-year-old shared a picture of himself with Yuvraj (possibly from the same match, judging by the jersey) and wished the ‘legend’ a happy retirement. Nicely done there, Stuart.