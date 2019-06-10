Darshana Devi June 10 2019, 7.11 pm June 10 2019, 7.11 pm

Fans across the nation got emotional when the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, after a career that spanned almost two decades. The southpaw, who has over 8000 runs to his name in the ODIs and over 1000 runs in T20Is, also confirmed that IPL 2019 was his last tournament as a player. While his announcement has left millions heartbroken, there are many who are also hailing him for his decision. Not just fans, but multiple personalities have also taken to their social media handles to celebrate the legend.

Virat Kohli termed him as an ‘absolute champion’ and wished Yuvi well for his future.

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan extended his gratitude to the player and called him ‘a great ambassador of the game’.

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Former English player Kevin Pietersen called Singh a ‘pie-chucker’ and added that the latter’s career has been with ‘plenty of highs’ and ‘some pretty brutal lows’.

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 10, 2019

Virender Sehwag dug out an old picture of himself with Yuvraj and penned a lengthy message. He stated that players like Yuvraj are very rare and don’t come often. He further added that Yuvraj has gone through many difficult times but has come out as a winner every time.

Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of Yuvi’s colleague Virat Kohli, thanked him for all the memories and called him a ‘warrior’.

Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You've been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life 🌟🌟🌟 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 10, 2019

Arjun Kapoor wrote about how every child in the country will remember Yuvi as 'a fighter who never gave up' and we can't agree more!

Thank you @YUVSTRONG12 !!! Every Indian kid will always remember you for being a fighter who never gave up... on & off the pitch... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 10, 2019

Saina Nehwal penned a heartfelt message too. “I’m sure cricket will miss you too,” she said.

We will miss u world champion @YUVSTRONG12 ... u have given us great memories and victories to cherish ... I wish u all the best for the future ..I m sure cricket will miss u a lot too ☺️🙏🏏🏏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 10, 2019

While announcing his retirement from the game at a press conference in Mumbai, Yuvi called his journey a roller coaster ride and said, "It is time to say goodbye to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end.”