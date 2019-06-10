Fans across the nation got emotional when the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, after a career that spanned almost two decades. The southpaw, who has over 8000 runs to his name in the ODIs and over 1000 runs in T20Is, also confirmed that IPL 2019 was his last tournament as a player. While his announcement has left millions heartbroken, there are many who are also hailing him for his decision. Not just fans, but multiple personalities have also taken to their social media handles to celebrate the legend.
Virat Kohli termed him as an ‘absolute champion’ and wished Yuvi well for his future.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan extended his gratitude to the player and called him ‘a great ambassador of the game’.
Former English player Kevin Pietersen called Singh a ‘pie-chucker’ and added that the latter’s career has been with ‘plenty of highs’ and ‘some pretty brutal lows’.
Virender Sehwag dug out an old picture of himself with Yuvraj and penned a lengthy message. He stated that players like Yuvraj are very rare and don’t come often. He further added that Yuvraj has gone through many difficult times but has come out as a winner every time.
Players will come and go,but players like @yuvisofficial are very rare, they don’t come often. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease, thrashed bowlers & won every time. Inspired so many people with his fight, determination & will-power. Best wishes always, winner of hearts #yuvi .
Anushka Sharma, who is also the wife of Yuvi’s colleague Virat Kohli, thanked him for all the memories and called him a ‘warrior’.
Arjun Kapoor wrote about how every child in the country will remember Yuvi as 'a fighter who never gave up' and we can't agree more!
Saina Nehwal penned a heartfelt message too. “I’m sure cricket will miss you too,” she said.
While announcing his retirement from the game at a press conference in Mumbai, Yuvi called his journey a roller coaster ride and said, "It is time to say goodbye to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end.”
"After 25 years, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today. I was extremely lucky to play 400 games," he signed off.