Yuvraj Singh set to make acting debut with Inside Edge

Yuvraj Singh has been a historic cricketer for India. He was part of India’s top 11 that won the 2007 ICC T-20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup and played a crucial role in both the tournaments. He was even awarded the man of the series trophy in the 2011 World Cup. Now as he has become a less frequent fixture in international cricket, the champion cricketer is all set to try his luck at acting. Reports suggest Yuvraj Singh has been approached to feature in the second season of popular Amazon exclusive web series Inside Edge.

Yuvraj may well be seen playing himself in the series which revolves a fake T20 cricket team, Mumbai Mavericks that plays in the ‘Powerplay League’. The series is a look at backdoor politics in the game and shows how selfishness is the key to success. Inside Edge also gives a peek at how sex, money, and power are just tools to fulfill needs.

According to Mid-Day, a source was quoted as saying, "The makers were toying with the idea of roping in a cricketer for their next season, as it would lend more authenticity to it. Yuvraj's name popped up several times.” The source also adds that the director of the web series is keen on bringing Yuvraj on board to be a part of the series since he wants to bring more reality and adding a real cricketer will fill that gap.

Moreover, it is a well-known fact that Angad Bedi, who was a part of season 1 is a good friend of Yuvraj, which may have made it easy to convince the star sportsman. “When Angad requested Yuvraj to feature in the show, he jumped at the idea. If the dates work out, he will be seen in the new season,” a source told Mid-Day.