image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Yuvraj Singh's clean bowled by 'nerdy' wife Hazel Keech

Cricket

Yuvraj Singh's clean bowled by 'nerdy' wife Hazel Keech

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 14 2018, 4.26 pm
back
Ashish NehracricketHazel KeechsportsYuvraj Singh
nextShoaib Malik withdraws from T10 league to spend time with family
ALSO READ

Happy Diwali 2018: Celebrities brighten up our Diwali with their special wishes!

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: It’s raining birthday wishes for run machine!

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma outscores the visitors' total score, again