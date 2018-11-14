Yuvraj Singh's clean bowled by 'nerdy' wife Hazel Keech

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has been spending quality time with his family and friends. The cricketer recently took to Instagram to share a video which sees him chilling with Ashish Nehra. He, who is quite active on social media, shared an endearing picture of himself with wife Hazel Keech on Tuesday, with a caption that’s sure to remind you of your loved one!

The lovely picture features the gorgeous couple posing for a selfie. While Yuvi is seen in a simple blue and white tee, his model-wife looks uber-cute flashing her big smile in the maroon coloured lipstick and donning a pair of large-sized spectacles. The cricketer lovingly addressed his lady-love as ‘Miss nerdy” and we are certainly at loss for words!

The duo got married on November 30, 2016. In numerous occasions during the cricket matches, Hazel has been spotted supporting her husband from the stands. She recently opened up about the early troubles she faced with the batsman.

"We got married, and he had already started playing for the Indian team. So he had got picked for India again. We got married, had a honeymoon and boom...he was gone. And then, I really didn't see him for months," she said in an interview.