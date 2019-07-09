Priyanka Kaul July 09 2019, 6.50 pm July 09 2019, 6.50 pm

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has blasted M S Dhoni time and again. While speaking on the former Indian captain and his son Yuvraj’s retirement, he has expressed his anger at Dhoni and blamed him for Ambati Rayudu’s hasty retirement from the International cricket. Rayudu’s retirement had created a stir, and people believed that it stemmed from the frustration of being overlooked by the World Cup team selectors twice. The assumption was further strengthened when cricketers’ tweeted in his support.

61-year-old Singh has a bone of contention with Dhoni since he believes that his son Yuvraj, who was senior to him, deserved to be the captain of the Indian cricket team before Dhoni. The former cricketer took a dig at him and spoke in conversation with NNIS sport, “Yuvraj had the right to become the captain but you gave it to someone else who came to the team much later.”

On Rayudu’s retirement too, he blamed Dhoni among the selectors and said, “Rayudu, my son you took the decision in haste. Come out of retirement and show them what you are capable of. People like MS Dhoni will not remain forever, filth like these will not remain forever.”

For the ongoing cricket World Cup 2019, Rayudu was overlooked for replacement with injured Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal respectively. This comes to depict the fact that Rayudu had been in the waitlist and Agarwal was not.

Singh also wished that India wins the world cup and said, “All the Indian cricketers are like my son just like Yuvi is. You will find a good and bad person in every field of life. I hope we win this World Cup.”