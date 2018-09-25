Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech starred in as many as three Harry Potter series!

Actor Hazel Keech, wife of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and best known for her role in Salman Khan’s Bodyguard, recently made a revelation that will leave you stumped. Hazel, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 7, said in a recent chat show that as a child actor, she had appeared in three Harry Potter films. You heard that right!

Hazel revealed the same in the chat show Miss Field, which is hosted by Gaurav Kapur and Shibani Dandekar, where she opened up on how she had worked as an extra in the Harry Potter series as a child actor. She explained how before she made her Bollywood debut, she had played a Hogwards student in Harry Potter & the Philosopher's Stone(2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) and Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004).

Sharing her experience, she said, “It was so amazing. They are so professional in the west. And it’s like they take details so seriously. They have teachers and tutors because kids under 16 have to do their lessons and bring in their homework. For each child, they would have a Polaroid to make sure that your hair and makeup were exactly the same. Even the capes that we wore that had inner pockets for wand and broom.”

Hazel also featured in Telugu film Billa. She married Yuvraj in December 2016.