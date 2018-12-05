image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Yuzvendra Chahal caught this beauty as he spends some time off!

Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal caught this beauty as he spends some time off!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 05 2018, 8.26 pm
back
Australia cricket teamDavid WarnerIndia Cricket teamSteve SmithYuzvendra Chahal
nextShoaib Malik’s adorable moment with baby Izhaan will make you go aww
ALSO READ

David Warner, Steve Smith to be ‘carefully re-integrated’ to Aussie squad

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Brisbane: Australia beat India by 4 runs, take 1-0 lead

Sarfraz Ahmed’s unique batting stance has got Twitter talking