Yuzvendra Chahal caught this beauty as he spends some time off!

All work and no play makes you a dull guy. Truer words were never spoken and Yuzvendra Chahal lived the saying with a fishing rod. The packed schedule of cricketers gives them very little time to catch a breather, so when they do, they make sure it is a great one. Yuzi Chahal is not playing the first Test at the Adelaide Oval so we’re guessing that’s why he decided to go fishing. It seems like it was a good choice and of course, he’s got proof of that.

Chahal beat the heat with a pair of shades, a black shirt and pink shorts as he went fishing. He got lucky that day and showed off his prized possession. Later the same day, the Indian cricketer removed his shirt and showed off his tattooed body. Chahal plays for India both in One Day Internationals as well as T20s. When he’s not on national duty, Chahal plays for Haryana in domestic matches and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Chahal happens to be the second of just two players to have taken a six-wicket haul.

India will be taking on Australia on December 6 and both countries are expecting a cracking series. Australia is a depleted side right now with the loss of David Warner and Steve Smith, but cricket is a game full of surprises. Also hyping things is the fact that India has never won a series Down Under in its 70 years of touring. Getting your feet wet?