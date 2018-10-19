Yuzvendra Chahal gets burned by Ritika Sajdeh

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is in Guwahati right now along with the rest of his teammates to prep for the upcoming ODI matches against West Indies, starting on October 21. The team also includes Yuzvendra Chahal, who’s a close buddy of Rohit and his wife Ritika Shajdeh. With Dushhera in people’s minds, Rohit used Instagram to wish his followers and the Chahal featured on the video as well.

The video was all fine and good, except Yuzi left a shoutout to Ritika and teased that he is everywhere. Ritika had a comeback though and said it was only till October 25. She then added that he should keep karva chauth for Rohit with her on the 27th.

Burn! It was a big comeback and got the attention of Kuldeep Yadav who couldn’t stop laughing. For the match on October 21, the Men in Blue were spotted training at the stadium. They reached Guwahati on October 18. It seems like Rishabh Pant might make his debut in ODI on Sunday.

The ODI series against West Indies comes after India whitewashed the visitors 2-0. Interestingly, both matches were ended in a span of three days. The series also saw the debut of teenage Prthivi Shaw, who looked in scintillating form.