Ziva Dhoni captains around a cool MS Dhoni

He may not be captaining around on the cricket pitch anymore, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka captain cool is being bossed around at home. And the one to do it is none other than his little spunky daughter, Ziva Dhoni. The former captain of Team India posted an adorable video of his daughter bossing him around and it will surely bring a smile to your face.

We can hear Sakshi Dhoni in the background as she shoots the video of her husband and daughter, playing with the balloons. Ziva Dhoni is surely a firecracker in the making. Her stints are quite cute, whenever she is captured on the camera. Remember when Dhoni lifted her up in the air after Chennai Super Kings won the IPL?

The most successful captain across all formats, Dhoni was last a part of the ODI series against England, where his average performance earned quite a few boos from the fans. He is also a part of Chennai Super Kings when the IPL season kicks in. However, he has long since taken a backseat from the long form of cricket. We will next see him perform at the Asia Cup which will take place in September.