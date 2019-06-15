Debanu Das June 15 2019, 1.49 pm June 15 2019, 1.49 pm

Sakshi Dhoni is having the time of her life in England. Not only is she getting to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup matches from the best seats in the house, but she’s also touring one of the best locations for a vacation. True, the British weather can be a spoilsport at times, but once it is clear enough to venture outside, it’s a beautiful place. Sakshi’s recent tour of England included Ziva, though MS Dhoni seemed to be missing in the pictures.

A series of Instagram posts showed the two of them out at a park where visitors seem to feed birds. One of the pictures shows Sakshi holding a pack of bird food in one hand while a pigeon landed on her right hand. In the background, there are more birds visible. A couple of other people are also seen feeding the swans. Sakshi seemed to be enjoying herself as more and more pigeons arrived to sample the bird food she had to offer. The cutest part of the pic is that the birds were nibbling the food off her hand.

Sakshi shows how it's done

Of course, with so much action going on, Ziva too joined the party. The little one probably thought it would be an easy thing to do but was looking pretty scared. Her right hand is clenched tight and with her left, she isn’t feeding the birds but holding on to her mum! Sakshi, on the other hand, is multitasking. On one hand, she’s trying to calm her daughter while on the other she’s feeding the pigeons. Quite an achievement we must say.

Don't let go of me, Mummy!