image
  3. Cricket
Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adorable way

Cricket

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adorable way

An adorable Ziva Dhoni was an absolute sport after the latest CSK vs MI match.

back
cricketCSK vs MI. Chennai Super KingsdhoniIPLIPL 2019MSDMumbai IndiansRohit Sharmasportsziva dhoni
nextIPL 2019 Highlights: Kedar Jadhav’s fifty goes in vain as MI beat CSK by 37 runs

within