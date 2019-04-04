Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adorable way

Divya Ramnani April 04 2019, 5.02 pm April 04 2019, 5.02 pm

Indian cricketer and former skipper, MS Dhoni is an all-rounder when it comes to the game of cricket and is everyone’s favourite. However, he is not the only superstar in his family. MSD’s darling daughter, Ziva, too is loved by everyone, all thanks to her super delightful moments with papa Dhoni. Be it on-field or off-field, MSD and Ziva’s camaraderie has always won our hearts. It was only recently when Ziva turned into the perfect cheerleader for papa Dhoni during his match with Delhi Capitals. Now, we have come across yet another adorable video of Ziva and it proves that she is as sporty as her father, MS Dhoni.

It all happened after Wednesday’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians. Dhoni’s CSK lost to Sharma’s MI over 26 runs and 4 wickets. While it was obviously disheartening for all the Chennai fans, a rather enthusiastic Ziva congratulated Mumbai Indians with utmost cuteness. The video has Ziva sitting at the backseat of the bus and chanting Mumbai Indians as she smiled. She was accompanied by Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma, who couldn’t stop giggling. We know where that sportsman spirit comes from, Ziva. Check out the video.

In case you missed this one, here’s Ziva Dhoni: the cutest CSK cheerleader. She stood up on her mom’s lap, raised her hands and cheered ‘go, papa.’ Aww!

Meanwhile, yesterday was a bad day for CSK and they paid the price for their poor performance. After the current match, Chennai has moved down to the second spot at the points table, while Kings XI Punjab dominates the list now. Replacing the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai has moved up from number seven to six.

Next up, Chennai Super Kings will next clash with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 at 8 pm. Whom are you rooting for?